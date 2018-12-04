Popular Topics
Govt admits more action needed to prevent deaths at initiation schools

This follows the death of a 19-year-old initiate in the Amathole district in the Eastern Cape over the weekend.

FILE: Young boys attending a traditional initiation school in Libode in the Eastern Cape. Picture: AFP
CAPE TOWN - The Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department admits it needs to do more to prevent initiation-related deaths.

This follows the death of a 19-year-old initiate in the Amathole district in the Eastern Cape over the weekend.

He is the seventh initiate to pass away since the start of the 2018 summer traditional season.

Deputy Minister Obed Bapela says: "I think that new law will give us enough teethand affirm the rule of government so that we begin to create a sense of responsibility among young people, parents and communities to be fully in charge of what happens in initiation schools."

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

