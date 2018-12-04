Govt admits more action needed to prevent deaths at initiation schools
This follows the death of a 19-year-old initiate in the Amathole district in the Eastern Cape over the weekend.
CAPE TOWN - The Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department admits it needs to do more to prevent initiation-related deaths.
This follows the death of a 19-year-old initiate in the Amathole district in the Eastern Cape over the weekend.
He is the seventh initiate to pass away since the start of the 2018 summer traditional season.
Deputy Minister Obed Bapela says: "I think that new law will give us enough teethand affirm the rule of government so that we begin to create a sense of responsibility among young people, parents and communities to be fully in charge of what happens in initiation schools."
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
ANC in Tshwane lays complaint over DA MPL's alleged K-word message
-
Stats SA to announce third quarter GDP results
-
Moyane takes bid to get Sars job back to High Court
-
Outa calls on govt to use IPPs as Eskom struggles with load shedding
-
MPs to debate land expropriation report
-
Global Citizen Festival muggings: JMPD doesn't powers to obtain CCTV footage
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.