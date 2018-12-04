Global Citizen Festival muggings: JMPD doesn't powers to obtain CCTV footage
Seven people have been arrested in connection with the numerous robberies which took place after the Global Citizen Festival.
JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) says it doesn’t have the power to obtain the CCTV footage from the Sasol garage near the FNB Stadium where many people say they were robbed after the Global Citizen Festival.
JMPD says because it doesn’t have investigative powers it can’t request that footage, but the South African Police Service (SAPS) can.
The JMPD gave a briefing on Monday evening at their headquarters in Sophiatown on the events which took place after Sunday’s massive festival.
The City of Johannesburg has called on people who may have footage on their cellphones or any information to share it with police to assist in the investigations into what happened outside the FNB Stadium.
On Monday morning, scores of people took to social media to share their accounts of being robbed or harassed by unknown people, some carrying weapons.
Public Safety MMC Michael Sun says what happened after the festival is deeply disappointing.
“We need to work closely with other role players especially the security sector to ensure that Johannesburg remains a safe and top destination.”
Chief David Tembe says it was JMPD which manned many of the intersections and that part of the role of JMPD was crime prevention.
#GlobaCitizenFestivalSA JMPD’s Wayne Minnaar along with Public Safety MMC Michael Sun giving a briefing on what happened with security surrounding Sunday’s Global Citizen Festival where many people were robbed and harassed after the show. [KS] pic.twitter.com/pkulyTbMO5— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 3, 2018
Tembe says seven people were arrested at Sasol garage on charges of robbery.
“Those people were arrested for robberies such as cellphones, muggings and all those other issues that were happening.”
He says the other challenge was the large volume of people who were calling for an Uber from the Sasol garage near the stadium.
LISTEN: After the party: Global Citizen Festival goers mugged after the concert
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
