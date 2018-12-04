Gayle hopes in-form Hendricks can help Stars shine at Newlands

The Jozi Stars are gaining momentum in the Mzansi Super League with consecutive victories over the Durban Heat and the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants, aided by special Hendricks back-to-back centuries.

CAPE TOWN - Jozi Stars batsmen Chris Gayle hopes Reeza Hendricks can score a third successive Mzansi Super League century when they take on log leaders the Cape Town Blitz at Newlands tonight.

Gayle, the West Indies icon, is back in the country after playing the opening fixture.

Gayle feels Hendricks's form can help him ease back into the side.

“Given the chance, I’d have to say now, opening the batting with him it would be something nice... I’m looking forward to actually taking a bit of pressure off me. You guys keep mentioning my name but Hendricks should be who you’re wary of. I’m just looking forward to getting a good start with him,” says Gayle.

Gayle shared his thoughts on his T20 careers demands.

“It’s not so easy, especially at this age. You jump on a flight and then on the cricket field as well. There’s a way of managing yourself, you have a great team that gets the body ready to go there and perform. I’ve been at this for years, sometimes one can make the necessary adjustment as quickly as possible.”

Gayle feels he joins the side at a good time: “It’s good to be back. The Jozi Stars are peaking at the right time. I’m looking forward to Tuesday, against the top guns [Cape Town Blitz] and hopefully, we can continue our winning ways.”