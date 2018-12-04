Gauteng, NW, Limpopo set for scorching temperatures
Pretoria residents can brace themselves for a hot 36 degrees while Johannesburg and Vereeniging will experience 35 degrees.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service says the worst of the heatwave will hit Gauteng on Tuesday.
Forecaster Kgolofelo Mahlangu says the temperatures are expected to stabilise again on Wednesday.
“We’re expecting fine conditions on Tuesday, maybe becoming partly cloudy later during the day but no rain,” says Mahlangu.
A heatwave is also expected in the North West.
Mpumalanga and Limpopo are also expected to see very hot temperatures, with Mbombela set to see a high of 30 degrees Celsius. Polokwane in Limpopo is set to see a high of 34 degrees Celsius while Thabazimbi will see the mercury top 39 degrees Celsius.
Bloemfontein in the Free State will hit 31 degrees.
The western and coastal regions of the country will see milder temperatures with major urban centres in the Northern Cape seeing highs of between 25 and 34 degrees Celsius.
In the Western Cape, Cape Town will see a high of 21 while Beaufort West tops out at 28.
In the Eastern Cape, Port Elizabeth and East London will see partly cloudy days with highs of 22 and 23 degrees respectively.
KwaZulu-Natal will experience highs of between 26 degrees Celsius in Durban while Newcastle hits 32 and is expected to experience thundershowers.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
