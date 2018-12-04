Former ANC diplomat Msimang to be laid to rest on Saturday
The venues for the memorial service and the funeral are expected to be announced on Tuesday after consultation with the Presidency on the official state funeral.
JOHANNESBURG - The family of the late Mendi Msimang say he'll be laid to rest on Saturday after memorial services are held on Wednesday and on Thursday.
The former African National Congress treasurer and diplomat passed away on Monday at a hospital in Pretoria after a long illness.
He was 90 years old.
The family's Hlula Msimang said: “We were able to be together in hospital as he took his last breath.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
