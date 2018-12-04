Exams commence at TUT’s Soshanguve campus
Students at the campus spent six weeks at home after management suspended classes at the end of August.
JOHANNESBURG - Exams at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT)'s Soshanguve campus have finally started this week, a month after the scheduled start date.
Students at the campus spent six weeks at home after management suspended classes at the end of August.
Protests erupted at both the north and south campuses, following the death of Katlego Monareng who was allegedly shot by police following SRC election disputes.
All other students finished exams last Friday while those at the Soshanguve campus will only wrap up on 21 December.
University spokesperson Willa de Ruyter said: “We upped security at the campuses to ensure that there will not be any disruptions of the exams and that students can write in a conducive environment. It’s compulsory that students will not be permitted into the exam venue without their timetables.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
EFF strongly condemns ‘double standards’ after publication of Malema’s address
-
SA records third quarter GDP of 2.2%, lifting country out of recession
-
[WATCH] Pharrell Williams sees red over hadedas
-
Tom Moyane seeks to have Robert Nugent counsel's recuse himself
-
Malema's family living in house on estate owned by Adriano Mazzotti
-
Eskom hopes to minimise chances of load shedding
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.