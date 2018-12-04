Exams commence at TUT’s Soshanguve campus

Students at the campus spent six weeks at home after management suspended classes at the end of August.

JOHANNESBURG - Exams at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT)'s Soshanguve campus have finally started this week, a month after the scheduled start date.

Protests erupted at both the north and south campuses, following the death of Katlego Monareng who was allegedly shot by police following SRC election disputes.

All other students finished exams last Friday while those at the Soshanguve campus will only wrap up on 21 December.

University spokesperson Willa de Ruyter said: “We upped security at the campuses to ensure that there will not be any disruptions of the exams and that students can write in a conducive environment. It’s compulsory that students will not be permitted into the exam venue without their timetables.”

