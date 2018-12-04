Eskom to implement stage 2 power cuts for Tuesday
Business
The power utility says that unless more power units become available, there will be electricity cuts for most of the day.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom will implement stage two load shedding stage from 9am until 10pm on Tuesday.
The power utility says that unless more power units become available, there will be electricity cuts for most of the day.
Spokesperson for Eskom Khulu Phasiwe says that technicians are working hard to make sure that there is an improvement in the situation.
More to follow.
Want to know where to find your loadshedding schedule? pic.twitter.com/LBFF6AcoLx— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 3, 2018
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.