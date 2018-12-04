Eskom to implement stage 2 power cuts for Tuesday

The power utility says that unless more power units become available, there will be electricity cuts for most of the day.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom will implement stage two load shedding stage from 9am until 10pm on Tuesday.

The power utility says that unless more power units become available, there will be electricity cuts for most of the day.

Spokesperson for Eskom Khulu Phasiwe says that technicians are working hard to make sure that there is an improvement in the situation.

More to follow.

Want to know where to find your loadshedding schedule? pic.twitter.com/LBFF6AcoLx — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 3, 2018

Click here for Eskom's load shedding schedule.