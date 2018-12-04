Eskom hopes to minimise chances of load shedding
Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe says if there is no further breakdown at any power station, load shedding will be less from Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says while South Africans will again experience stage two load shedding on Tuesday, there is hope that by Friday more power units would be online again.
From 9am to 10pm on Tuesday, rotational power cuts will be implemented due to several generating units still out of service because of a breakdown.
“The prognosis is that by Thursday, 6 December, we might begin to see an improvement with a possibility of Friday being better than the rest of the other days of the week,” Phasiwe says.
Eskom says the system remains vulnerable and will implement rotational power cuts occasionally unit March 2019.
Meanwhile, in Cape Town, the municipality says maintenance is also taking place at the Steenbras pump storage scheme which has been used to lessen the impact of load shedding in the city.
This means the city can't rely on the plant to reduce the risk of power cuts.
Click here for Eskom's load shedding schedule.
Additional reporting by Monique Mortlock.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
