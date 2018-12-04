Popular Topics
Eskom: High probability of load shedding for rest of the week

Stage two load shedding is in place, which is likely to last until about 10 pm on Tuesday.

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says the power grid remains constrained with a high probability of load shedding for the rest of the week.

Stage two load shedding is in place, which is likely to last until about 10 pm on Tuesday.

The power utility says technicians are working hard to restore a number of generating units that are still out of service due to a breakdown.

Eskom's Dikatso Mothae said: “We had to implement load shedding at 9 am this morning, and that may continue until 10 pm this evening. Our system does remain constraint until the rest of the week, which means there is a high likelihood that we will need to load shed.”
_
Click here for Eskom's load shedding schedule. _

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

