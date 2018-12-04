Eskom: High probability of load shedding for rest of the week
Stage two load shedding is in place, which is likely to last until about 10 pm on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says the power grid remains constrained with a high probability of load shedding for the rest of the week.
The power utility says technicians are working hard to restore a number of generating units that are still out of service due to a breakdown.
#Loadshedding is likely to occur when demand exceeds supply. @SowetoUrban @CityPowerJhb @City_Ekurhuleni @eThekwiniM pic.twitter.com/gqtygrbWIJ— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 4, 2018
Eskom's Dikatso Mothae said: “We had to implement load shedding at 9 am this morning, and that may continue until 10 pm this evening. Our system does remain constraint until the rest of the week, which means there is a high likelihood that we will need to load shed.”
Click here for Eskom's load shedding schedule. _
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
