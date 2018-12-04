DA want to red card Xasa over Sascoc inquiry report

According to DA duo Tsepo Mhlongo and Darren Bergman, Tokozile Xasa had promised the sports committee the final Sascoc report last week already and failed to attend.

CAPE TOWN - Tensions boiled over at the sports portfolio committee meeting after Democratic Alliance (DA) duo Tsepo Mhlongo and Darren Bergman called for the resignation of Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa over her handling of the Sascoc inquiry report before walking out of the sitting.

The ministerial inquiry was completed in August and in leaked media reports of the final report, it suggested Sascoc is a dysfunctional body while it paints President Gideon Sam and sacked CEO Tubby Reddy in a damning light.

The hearings of the Inquiry took place at Ellis Park and ended in March, thereafter the final report was completed in August but the release of it has been constantly been delayed for various reasons.

According to Mhlongo and Bergman, Xasa had promised the sports portfolio committee the final report last week already and failed to attend. The pair met resistance with the African National Congress’s Strike Ralegoma standing up for Xasa, he also disagreed with the DA’s behaviour.

Meanwhile, Bergman toldEWN Sport that the minister has made promises about the report and failed to live up to those promises.

“I’m worried about the minster because she has overpromised and underdelivered. We are calling for a red card for the minister, it’s time to replace this minister. In October, she told us that she just needed time to apply her mind and then she'd get back to us. It's now December, two months later and she's still applying her mind.”

Mhlongo himself has badgered the minister on several occasions in Parliament over the delayed Sascoc report and echoed Bergman’s call for Xasa’s resignation to EWN Sport.

“The report was finalised in March and then you consult. Now today it’s December. It's now nine months and we still waiting for that report and we are calling on the minister to resign and that’s why we are giving her a red card and we are protesting. We are wasting taxpayers' money.”

Mhlongo continued saying Xasa is not accountable and refuses to answer questions about Sascoc, even though he has tried through official channels.

“She’s not responsive and she is not accounting to us because we have written letters to her and she is not responding to us. Today she is supposed to attend and give us the report. Parliamentary requests require 30 days for a response, but she takes six months for just one question.”

Sports portfolio committee chairperson Beauty Dlulane told EWN Sport that Mhlongo has a history of being abrasive at these hearings and did not condone the walking out of the hearing by the DA pair.

“He is always negative when discussing issues, he is not kind to committee members. He must refrain from this.”