DA ready to take land report to court if passed by National Assembly
The National Assembly will consider the report which recommends a constitutional amendment for possible adoption on Tuesday afternoon.
CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it will go to court if Parliament adopts its land expropriation without compensation report this week.
It will go before the National Council of Provinces on Wednesday.
The DA says it is prepared to take the fight to the highest court in the land if the report is not referred back to the Joint Constitutional Review Committee.
The party says it has consulted with its legal team and knows exactly what process to follow once both houses adopt the report calling for land expropriation without compensation.
DA Member of Parliament Glynnis Breytenbach says the process followed was nothing but a smokescreen to a predetermined outcome.
“The committee report has serious procedural flaws, specifically relating to the public participation process which is mandated by Section 59, 72 and 118 of the Constitution.”
The party says it gives the African National Congress a get out of jail free card after failing to address land reform for two decades.
DA land spokesperson Thandeka Mbabama said: “The DA commits itself to take this fight to the highest court in the land if Parliament does not send this report back to the Constitutional Review Committee.”
[WATCH LIVE] MPs debate land expropriation report
