Court hears convicted child killer Saunders hasn't taken responsibility
Probation officer Jeremy Kessie says during his assessment of the convicted child rapist and murderer, Saunders maintained he did not intend to kill Courtney Pieters.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has on Tuesday heard that Child killer Mortimer Saunders has still not taken full responsibility for his actions.
Last month, Saunders was found guilty of the rape and murder of three-year-old Courtney Pieters in Elsies River in May 2017.
Probation officer Jeremy Kessie has told the court during his assessment of the convicted child rapist and murderer, Saunders maintained he did not intend to kill Courtney Pieters.
Sentencing proceedings against #MortimerSaunders - the man convicted of the rape & murder of 3-year old #CourtneyPieters - is expected to start today. MM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 4, 2018
Kessie has found Saunders, in administering ant poison to the child, should've had the foresight to know his actions would lead to her death.
The witness says he doesn't believe Saunders has accepted full responsibility for his actions.
Kessie says Saunders was paranoid, believing that the child's mother Juanita Pieters had been trying to poison him.
The officer says Saunders wanted to "get back at" Pieters by going after her child.
He has testified that he believes while Saunders doesn't pose a real risk to the public, he does pose a high risk to the "weak and vulnerable" like children.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
