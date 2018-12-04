Corruption Watch: KPMG R47m donation should not affect criminal charges
The auditing firm has announced it will be distributing the fees it earned from Gupta-related entities to various organisations.
JOHANNESBURG - Corruption Watch says while KPMG's donation of R47 million to civil society organisations is a noble act, this should have no effect on the criminal charges faced by the scandal-plagued company.
The auditing firm has announced it will be distributing the fees it earned from Gupta-related entities to various organisations.
The Democracy Works Foundation, the Social Justice Initiative and the National Business Initiative will get R23 million and the rest will go to 52 non-profit organisation's in the education sector.
Corruption Watch's David Lewis says KPMG's remorse will be seen in their willingness to cooperate with the criminal justice authorities.
“They may not be guilty of some extremely dodgy conduct, but they presumably know of something about the dodgy conduct of others, like the leadership with Sars for example.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Business
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.