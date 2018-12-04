Corruption Watch: KPMG R47m donation should not affect criminal charges

The auditing firm has announced it will be distributing the fees it earned from Gupta-related entities to various organisations.

JOHANNESBURG - Corruption Watch says while KPMG's donation of R47 million to civil society organisations is a noble act, this should have no effect on the criminal charges faced by the scandal-plagued company.

The Democracy Works Foundation, the Social Justice Initiative and the National Business Initiative will get R23 million and the rest will go to 52 non-profit organisation's in the education sector.

Corruption Watch's David Lewis says KPMG's remorse will be seen in their willingness to cooperate with the criminal justice authorities.

“They may not be guilty of some extremely dodgy conduct, but they presumably know of something about the dodgy conduct of others, like the leadership with Sars for example.”

