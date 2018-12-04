Convicted child killed Mortimer Saunders due in court for sentencing

Judge Babalwa Mantame had found that the State has proven beyond reasonable doubt that three-year-old Courtney Pieters’ murder was premeditated.

CAPE TOWN - The sentencing proceedings of the man convicted of killing three-year-old Courtney Pieters is expected to get underway on Tuesday.

Mortimer Saunders was found guilty of rape and premeditated murder in November.

He was arrested shortly after Pieters’ body was found in Epping Industria in May 2017.

Sentencing proceedings in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday against Saunders are expected to include a pre-sentencing report.

This report will help the court in its understanding of the offender and will aid in sentencing deliberations.

Judge Babalwa Mantame had found the State has proven beyond reasonable doubt that Pieters’ murder was premeditated.

Mantame said Saunders had planned to kill the girl, given the high content of poison found in her blood.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)