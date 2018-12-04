Climate change a man-made disaster on global scale, warns Attenborough

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
Go

Climate change a man-made disaster on global scale, warns Attenborough

Sir David Attenborough warned it could lead to the collapse of civilisations and the extinction of ‘much of the natural world’.

FILE: Sir David Attenborough. Picture: @Sir-David-Attenborough-The-Third-Dimension/Facebook.com
FILE: Sir David Attenborough. Picture: @Sir-David-Attenborough-The-Third-Dimension/Facebook.com
34 minutes ago

LONDON - The internationally renowned naturalist Sir David Attenborough says that climate change is the greatest threat to the world in thousands of years.

The documentary maker warned it could lead to the collapse of civilisations and the extinction of “much of the natural world”.

World leaders are gathering at United Nations-sponsored climate talks in Poland, the most important meeting since the 2015 Paris Agreement.

The opening ceremony could not have been more dramatic as Attenborough warned that climate change is a man-made disaster on a global scale.

Selection of natural phenomena which could become dangerous for the climate if they reach their tipping points. Picture: AFP

He’s urging the heads of state and government to act now before it’s too late, saying that it is what people are demanding.

His comments were supported by the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, who said for many, climate change is already a matter of life and death and that more action needs to take place now.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA