Climate change a man-made disaster on global scale, warns Attenborough

LONDON - The internationally renowned naturalist Sir David Attenborough says that climate change is the greatest threat to the world in thousands of years.

The documentary maker warned it could lead to the collapse of civilisations and the extinction of “much of the natural world”.

World leaders are gathering at United Nations-sponsored climate talks in Poland, the most important meeting since the 2015 Paris Agreement.

The opening ceremony could not have been more dramatic as Attenborough warned that climate change is a man-made disaster on a global scale.

He’s urging the heads of state and government to act now before it’s too late, saying that it is what people are demanding.

His comments were supported by the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, who said for many, climate change is already a matter of life and death and that more action needs to take place now.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)