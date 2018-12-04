Cheryl Zondi launches foundation to support victims of sexual abuse

Zondi, who has accused Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso of sexual assault, says that she has identified a gap for people to support victims of abuse at the hand of religious leaders.

JOHANNESBURG - One of the women who has testified against Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso has launched her own foundation.

Cheryl Zondi briefed the media on the foundation at the CRL foundation offices in Braamfontein on Tuesday morning.

She accused Omotoso of sexual assault. The pastor is facing a string of charges, including rape, human trafficking and racketeering.

Zondi says that she has identified a gap for people to support victims of abuse at the hand of religious leaders.

“There is a lack in awareness because people out there have been warned to be careful when they go out to a party or when they’re out at night. They’re not necessarily warned when they go to a church, an ancestral space, a traditional space or any kind of religious setting.”

