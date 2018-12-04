Chanel sheds crocodile and snake skin
Chanel's veteran designer Karl Lagerfeld told the industry bible Women's Wear Daily that the French brand had chosen itself to drop exotic skins rather than it 'being imposed on us'.
PARIS - Chanel said Tuesday is would no longer use exotic animal pelts, making it the first luxury fashion house to turn its back on crocodile and lizard skin, a move hailed by animal rights groups.
Its head of fashion Bruno Pavlovsky said that it "would no longer use exotic skins in our future creations", saying it was becoming more difficult to source high-quality pelts ethically.
Handbags, coats and shoes made from snake, crocodile and stingray skin command premium prices, with Chanel handbags made from them reportedly selling for up to 9,000 euros ($10,300).
Python skin bags were removed from Chanel's website Tuesday, although secondhand bags were still on sale from more than 5,500 euros from online resale sites.
Chanel's veteran designer Karl Lagerfeld told the industry bible Women's Wear Daily that the French brand had chosen itself to drop exotic skins rather than it "being imposed on us. We did it because it's in the air.
"It's a free choice," he added, insisting that he used fur so rarely at Chanel that he couldn't remember when it last featured on the catwalk.
Animal rights groups welcomed the move, with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) hailing Chanel as giving a lead to other luxury brands.
"There's nothing trendy about using stolen skins from tormented animals for clothing or accessories," it said.
"It's clear that the time is now for all companies, like Louis Vuitton, to follow Chanel's lead and move to innovative materials that spare countless animals a miserable life and a violent, painful death," PETA added.
Although top fashion brands have been under heavy pressure to renounce fur, with Gucci, Armani, Versace and John Galliano all deciding to go fur-free, Chanel's decision to stop using exotic skins came out of the blue.
Animal rights campaigns against the use of crocodile and snakeskin products have not got the same traction with the public as similar crusades against fur, with some luxury brands even investing in reptile farms so they can guarantee that skins are sourced ethically.
More in Lifestyle
-
Ariana Grande defends Pete Davidson, urges fans to be 'gentler'
-
Paediatricians want parents to stop giving toddlers digital toys
-
WHO looks at standards in 'uncharted water' of gene editing
-
Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber to light up ‘Star Wars’ props auction
-
[WATCH] Pharrell Williams sees red over hadedas
-
Rapper Cardi B fails to show up for hearing over fight at New York club
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.