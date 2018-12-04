High-flying Cape Town Blitz look to extend lead in Mzansi Super League

A win on Tuesday evening against the Jozi Stars will do a lot to securing a home final on 16 December.

CAPE TOWN - Leaders of the Mzansi Super League, the Cape Town Blitz, can extend their six-point lead at the top of the table if they beat the Jozi Stars at Newlands.

The Blitz have the lovely back end of the competition with three home games to end the group stage.

International marquee player Dawid Malan returned to the Cape for the Blitz but wouldn’t entertain thinking of a home final just yet.

“I wouldn’t go that far. I think momentum is key. We’ve had a really good start. In the time I wasn’t here the team has played fantastically well to keep the momentum going. For us to be where we are is very good. It means we’re being chased by everyone else. As Chris [Gayle] said, the Jozi Stars are peaking at the right time. For us, it’s about keeping that momentum for the next three games and hopefully we get to that final.”

Blitz coach Ashwell Prince says there are no special plans for players like Chris Gayle.

“I think there are a lot of good players in all the teams. It’s part of our job so we’ll go through the opposition with time, including out team meetings, and that’s how we approach them.”

Prince adds that teamwork has been a key focus.

“We’re trying to focus on team effort. That’s the most important thing. We have people who can be brilliant on the day and on the last day Quinton [de Kock] was exactly that. It was a team effort from the bowling group. We try and put the emphasis on the team and when we were in trouble people stood up.”

