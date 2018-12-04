Budapest to host 2023 World Athletics Championships
It will be the first time Budapest has hosted the worlds, having previously hosted the 1998 European championships.
MONACO/PRINCIPALITY OF MONACO - The Hungarian capital of Budapest will host the 2023 World Athletics Championships, the IAAF announced Tuesday.
The next worlds will take place in Doha in 2019 before going to Eugene, United States, in 2021.
The city was the sole candidate under a new IAAF system that saw away with traditional bidding campaigns in favour of a consultation process.
Budapest expressed its interest in hosting the 2023 worlds after its candidacy for the 2024 Summer Olympics collapsed early last year.
