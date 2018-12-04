Police Minister reveals plans for Anti-Gang Unit in EC

The Police Minister and National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole visited the northern areas of Port Elizabeth on Monday to engage with community policing forums and organisations.

CAPE TOWN - The Minister of Police Bheki Cele has revealed plans for an anti-gang unit in the Eastern Cape.

Cele and National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole visited the northern areas of Port Elizabeth on Monday to engage with community policing forums and organisations.

“A task team will be established in the province to deal with the gangster links and gang-related crimes. That team will eventually become a gang unit that will be deployed in the province of the Eastern Cape,” says the minister’s spokesperson Reneilwe Serero.

Meanwhile, the anti-gang unit has thus far achieved numerous successes in Cape Town and has also been active in Johannesburg’s gang-infested areas such as Westbury and Eldorado Park.

In November, Cele announced that 110 gang-related arrests have been made by the newly established anti-gang unit since its launch in the Western Cape.

Cele says the unit has also made arrests not related directly to gangsterism.

At the same time, Western Cape Community Safety MEC Alan Winde claims the anti-gang unit is being used to score political points.

Additional reporting by Kevin Brandt.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)