Becker drops claim on diplomatic immunity from bankruptcy

LONDON - The former tennis champion Boris Becker has dropped his claim to have diplomatic immunity from bankruptcy.

He had suggested his appointment as a Central African Republic diplomat gave him protection from any legal claims, but he's now dropped that idea.

The three-time Wimbledon champion was declared bankrupt in 2017 over money owed to a bank.

However, in April when he was faced with having to sell off some of his most cherished mementos from a stellar career, he announced he had been appointed the Central African Republic's sport and culture attache to the EU.

The war-torn CAR is one of the world's poorest countries, but the German said his job gave him diplomatic immunity from bankruptcy.

However, he's now dropped that claim and will have to sell trophies and memorabilia worth around R4 million.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)