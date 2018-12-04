Becker drops claim on diplomatic immunity from bankruptcy

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
Go

Becker drops claim on diplomatic immunity from bankruptcy

The three-time Wimbledon champion was declared bankrupt in 2017 over money owed to a bank.

Tennis legend Boris Becker. Picture: Facebook
Tennis legend Boris Becker. Picture: Facebook
one hour ago

LONDON - The former tennis champion Boris Becker has dropped his claim to have diplomatic immunity from bankruptcy.

He had suggested his appointment as a Central African Republic diplomat gave him protection from any legal claims, but he's now dropped that idea.

The three-time Wimbledon champion was declared bankrupt in 2017 over money owed to a bank.

However, in April when he was faced with having to sell off some of his most cherished mementos from a stellar career, he announced he had been appointed the Central African Republic's sport and culture attache to the EU.

The war-torn CAR is one of the world's poorest countries, but the German said his job gave him diplomatic immunity from bankruptcy.

However, he's now dropped that claim and will have to sell trophies and memorabilia worth around R4 million.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA