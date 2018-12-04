As many as 15 migrants die in boat off Libya - survivor
Libya’s western coast is the main departure point for migrants trying to reach Europe by sea.
MISRATA - As many as 15 migrants have died in a boat off the Libyan coast, an Egyptian survivor told Reuters on Tuesday.
“We were 25 migrants on a boat... We set off from (the western Libyan town of) Sabratah and we were at sea for 12 days without food and water,” he said, speaking in the western city of Misrata. “15 have died.”
Libya’s western coast is the main departure point for migrants trying to reach Europe by sea, though the number of crossings has dropped sharply since last July.
Since last summer, smuggling networks inside Libya have been disrupted under Italian pressure and Libya’s EU-backed coastguard has stepped up interceptions, returning more than 7,000 migrants to Libya so far in 2018.
Since January, some 10,760 migrants have crossed from Libya to Italy, more than 80% less than during the same period last year, according to statistics from Italy’s interior ministry.
Popular in Africa
-
11 SANDF peacekeepers convicted of abusing boy in DRC
-
Zimbabwe doctors strike again for better pay as economy struggles
-
Nigerian court adjourns MTN and central bank case amid settlement talks
-
Egyptian star charged with 'inciting immorality' for wearing see-through dress
-
Gaza court sentences 6 people to hang for 'collaborating' with Israel
-
Swahili activists battle Disney over Hakuna Matata phrase
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.