Ariana Grande defends Pete Davidson, urges fans to be 'gentler'

LONDON - Ariana Grande has urged her fans to be gentler with her ex-fiance Pete Davidson after he opened up about the cyberbullying her has dealt with over the last few months.

The Thank u, next hitmaker's ex-fiance recently spoke out about his mental health and slammed cyberbullies who have sent him scathing messages since their relationship first blossomed in May, and now the pop star herself has sent a message to "remind" her followers how to treat others.

She wrote on Instagram: "I know u already know this but I feel I need to remind my fans to please be gentler with others. I really don't endorse anything but forgiveness and positivity. I care deeply about Pete and his health. I'm asking you to please be gentler with others, even on the internet. (sic)"

The 25-year-old singer also told her followers she will always have irrevocable love for her ex and said anyone getting a different impression from her recent music has missed the point.

She continued: "So please let whatever point you're trying to make go. I will always have irrevocable love for him and if you've gotten any other impression from my recent work, you might have missed the point."

Davidson - who has bipolar disorder and has spoken openly about being suicidal - claimed in his previous post that although many people online have told him to take his own life, he isn't going to succumb to their negativity.

He wrote: "I've kept my mouth shut. Never mentioned any names, never said a word about anyone or anything. I'm trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference. Especially in today's climate where everyone loves to be offended and upset it truly is mind-boggling.

"I've been getting online bullied and in public by people for nine months. I've spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will bring awareness and help kids like myself who don't want to be on this earth. I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won't. I'm upset I even have to say this. To all those holding me down and seeing this for what it is - I see you and I love you."

Meanwhile, Grande's manager Scooter Braun had to step up and defend him from her fans' harsh criticism, after they flooded to the comments of an Instagram post concerning the star's new movie.

Scooter urged the fans to "stop the bulls**t" and said: "It is nothing like that and Pete is a good dude. No one has hate for this guy and he is a stand-up guy. Show respect because trust me, everyone on this side knows he deserves it and wishes him well."