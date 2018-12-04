ANC in Tshwane lays complaint over DA MPL's alleged K-word message
ANC Tshwane regional chairperson Kgosi Maepa says they received the WhatsApp messages last week after the DA’s caucus meeting.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) caucus in Tshwane has laid complaints with the police against Democratic Alliance (DA) MPL Fred Nel and Mayor Solly Msimanga.
Nel is accused of using the K-word in a WhatsApp conversation with the DA’s deputy chief whip in council, Crezanne Bosch.
Msimanga has been accused of contravening the Municipal Structures Act in relation to the GladAfrica debacle.
In August, allegations of tender irregularity that lead to engineering company GladAfrica securing an R12 billion contract with the City of Tshwane to provide project management support to the city emerged.
“The charges relate to a WhatsApp message where during the conversation Mr Nel said ‘Crezanne, you must not worry all the k####r will go, they must just be careful’.”
He says the members of the DA say they have handed in their phones for investigation.
“They’ve said that they’ve handed their phones to the DA for investigation. Now, how do you hand in your phone to the DA to investigate? Basically, the DA is investigating itself.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
