2 CT Anti-Gang Unit detectives arrested for theft

They're accused of stealing money during a raid in Mitchells Plain on Thursday.

APE TOWN - Detectives attached to the Anti-Gang Unit have arrested two of their own in Cape Town.

Two constables, a man and a woman, were arrested for theft on Tuesday morning.

They're accused of stealing money during a raid in Mitchells Plain on last Thursday.

The complainant discovered that cash was taken from a safe in his house after the unit left and reported the matter to police.

The two constables apparently approached the complainant on Sunday to ask him to withdraw the case in return for the stolen money.

Western Cape Police Commissioner Khombinkosi Jula said: “Two members belonging to the same Anti-Gang Unit were captured on camera removing cash. A follow-up investigation was conducted today and it has led to the arrest of the two members; two of our own.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)