2 CT Anti-Gang Unit detectives arrested for theft
They're accused of stealing money during a raid in Mitchells Plain on Thursday.
APE TOWN - Detectives attached to the Anti-Gang Unit have arrested two of their own in Cape Town.
Two constables, a man and a woman, were arrested for theft on Tuesday morning.
They're accused of stealing money during a raid in Mitchells Plain on last Thursday.
The complainant discovered that cash was taken from a safe in his house after the unit left and reported the matter to police.
The two constables apparently approached the complainant on Sunday to ask him to withdraw the case in return for the stolen money.
Western Cape Police Commissioner Khombinkosi Jula said: “Two members belonging to the same Anti-Gang Unit were captured on camera removing cash. A follow-up investigation was conducted today and it has led to the arrest of the two members; two of our own.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
New NPA boss Batohi: Corruption & state capture not insurmountable
-
Malema: My wife is not involved in anything Mazzotti does
-
National Assembly makes history as it adopts land report
-
President appoints Shamila Batohi as new NPA head
-
EFF strongly condemns ‘double standards’ after publication of Malema’s address
-
Eskom: High probability of load shedding for rest of the week
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.