Zim doctors on strike over poor pay, working conditions
The doctors say shortages of foreign currency to buy drugs and equipment is making it impossible to do their jobs.
HARARE - Doctors at public hospitals in Zimbabwe have gone on strike over poor pay and working conditions.
Along with high prices in shops and chronic fuel shortages, this doctors’ strike will compound hardships already gripping the country.
The clinical director of Bulawayo's main UBH hospital has on Monday recommended closing the outpatients’ department and dealing only with emergencies.
There’s been no official statement yet from the government, but it’s understood all central hospitals are affected.
They're said to also be demanding salaries in foreign currency, a demand the cash-strapped government is unlikely to agree to.
