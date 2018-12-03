World 'way off course' in climate change fight: UN chief
The nearly 200 nations that signed up to the 2015 Paris climate deal must this month finalise a rulebook to limit global temperature rises to well below 2°C, and to the safer cap of 1.5°C if possible.
KATOWICE - The world is "way off course" in its plan to prevent catastrophic climate change, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday as the Cop24 summit officially opened in Poland.
After a string of damning environmental reports showing mankind must drastically slash its greenhouse gas emissions to avert runaway global warming, Guterres told delegates "we are still not doing enough, nor moving fast enough".
The nearly 200 nations that signed up to the 2015 Paris climate deal must this month finalise a rulebook to limit global temperature rises to well below 2°C, and to the safer cap of 1.5°C if possible.
But the rate of climate change is rapidly outstripping mankind's response.
With just 1°C of warming so far, Earth is blighted by raging wildfires, extreme drought and mega-storms made worse by rising sea-levels.
"Even as we witness devastating climate impacts causing havoc across the world, we are still not doing enough, nor moving fast enough, to prevent irreversible and catastrophic climate disruption," Guterres said.
Some of the nations most at risk from climate change will have the chance Monday to plead the case for immediate action.
Frank Bainimarama, prime minister of Fiji and president of last year's Cop climate talks, said nations must act now to stave off disaster.
"Or, God forbid, (we) ignore the irrefutable evidence and become the generation that betrayed humanity," he said.
Popular in World
-
Beyonce, Jay-Z dazzle South Africa at Mandela tribute
-
Pablo Escobar's dark legacy refuses to die 25 years after his death
-
'Hundreds' of Aussie convictions in doubt after mob lawyer named as informant
-
Syria coalition says it killed IS leader linked to beheadings
-
US tourist injured in hippo attack at Victoria Falls
-
First manned space mission launches since Soyuz failure
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.