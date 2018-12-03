WC Metrorail commuters to be affected during revamps
The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa says its modernisation and re-signalling project will affect operations at the Cape Town station.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Metrorail commuters can expect a week of disruptions and temporary changes starting from Friday.
Once complete, the re-signalling will enable bi-directional traffic on each individual track, making train operations more efficient and flexible.
The R2.1 billion project started in 2013 and is anticipated to be complete by 2020.
Metrorail's Riana Scott said: “This is phase one of the Cape Town commissioning project, the second phase will be done in January 2019. We alert commuters that trains will have to wait in a holding pattern outside Cape Town station for their particular platform allocation and this will add to your journey time. Please bear this in mind when planning your trip.”
Commuters can get updated schedules via the Metrorail app or on Twitter.
