WC Metrorail commuters to be affected during revamps

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
Go

WC Metrorail commuters to be affected during revamps

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa says its modernisation and re-signalling project will affect operations at the Cape Town station.

A general view of the Cape Town Train Station. Picture: Facebook.com.
A general view of the Cape Town Train Station. Picture: Facebook.com.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Metrorail commuters can expect a week of disruptions and temporary changes starting from Friday.

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa says its modernisation and re-signalling project will affect operations at the Cape Town station.

Once complete, the re-signalling will enable bi-directional traffic on each individual track, making train operations more efficient and flexible.

The R2.1 billion project started in 2013 and is anticipated to be complete by 2020.

Metrorail's Riana Scott said: “This is phase one of the Cape Town commissioning project, the second phase will be done in January 2019. We alert commuters that trains will have to wait in a holding pattern outside Cape Town station for their particular platform allocation and this will add to your journey time. Please bear this in mind when planning your trip.”

Commuters can get updated schedules via the Metrorail app or on Twitter.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA