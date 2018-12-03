Popular Topics
WC heritage committee to table application to demolish Deer Park building

Residents and business owners has raised concerns about the application to demolish the 60-year-old building, which has been earmarked for a four-storey development.

The Deer Park Cafe. Picture: lovemycapetown.com
The Deer Park Cafe. Picture: lovemycapetown.com
12 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Environment and Landscape Committee of Heritage says that the merits of the Deer Park Cafe demolition application and findings of the site inspection will be tabled on 12 December.

This is after residents and business owners has raised concerns about the application to demolish the 60-year-old building, which has been earmarked for a four-storey development.

In September, the property owner started a process to apply to Heritage Western Cape to develop the site.

The Deer Park property houses three restaurants.

The business owners have said that the correct process was not followed.

Chairperson of the Greater Vredehoek Heritage Action Group Charl De Villiers says residents were not given time to comment.

"We need to ensure that the process that is followed does justice to the complexity of the problem. The public participation process was inadequate and we need to address that and discuss anything further."

COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA