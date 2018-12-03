GlobalCitizenFestival citizens voice anger, frustration over safety issues

People complained about the authorities being unhelpful when they were asking for help either to get to transport or to report a crime.

JOHANNESBURG – Global Citizen concert-goers took to social media to express their anger and frustrations at the organisers after safety and transport issues marred the event.

People complained about the authorities being unhelpful when they were asking for help either to get to transport or to report a crime.

Scores of angry revellers have taken to Twitter saying that they were mugged by criminals who grabbed their cellphones as they were trying to catch their lifts home: