US tourist injured in hippo attack at Victoria Falls

HARARE – An American tourist has been injured in a hippo attack at Victoria Falls.

The 37-year-old woman was canoeing with her husband above the falls when the accident occurred.

There can be little more terrifying than this: an attack by a hippo on a peaceful Saturday morning's canoe ride on the Zambezi.

The woman, named as Christine Yaldor, has had to be airlifted to South Africa for treatment.

Zimparks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo confirmed the accident. He said that tourists should be vigilant and never underestimate wild animals.

This was the second attack on a canoe this year at the Falls. Earlier this year, a Bulawayo woman lost her arm in a crocodile attack while canoeing with her fiancé days before their wedding.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)