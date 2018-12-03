Trio in OR Tambo airport foreign currency heist sentenced

The trio held up security at the airport last year before making off with 27 bags containing 24 million in foreign currency from an SAA flight at the airport.

JOHANNESBURG - Three men accused of robbing OR Tambo International Airport have been sentenced by the Johannesburg High Court on Monday.

The trio held up security at the airport last year before making off with 27 bags containing 24 million in foreign currency from a South African Airways flight at the airport.

Police made several arrests at different locations in Gauteng last year.

The NPA’s Phindi Louw Mjonondwana says: “Accused number 1 got 15 years imprisonment, 25 years for accused number 2 and 20 years in jail for accused number 4. Initially, when the case started, there were eight suspects before the court, then the NPA later withdrew charges against four of them while accused number 3 was acquitted by the court.”