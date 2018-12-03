Too early to say if another petrol price decrease on cards, says AA
After several increases this year the Energy Department announced that the petrol price is going down R1.84 cents this week.
JOHANNESBURG – A massive fuel price decrease comes into effect on Wednesday, but the Automobile Association (AA) says it’s too early to predict whether another decrease is on the cards.
Diesel is going down R1.45 cents.
The association’s Layton Beard says: “Looking at the numbers it’s very difficult to say which way it’s going to go in January.
“I think if the trend continues with the oil and the rand and US dollar exchange rate, we’ve seen the rand has firmed over the last couple of weeks. If that trend continues, then we could see another decrease but it’s still too early to say.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
