Tiger Brands on listeriosis class action: 'We will act with integrity'
Richard Spoor Attorneys launched the application against Tiger Brands, saying it will proceed with the class action early next year.
JOHANNESBURG - Embattled packaged goods company Tiger Brands says it will co-operate with lawyers of the claimants of the listeriosis outbreak in the next stage of the class action lawsuit.
The move comes after a Johannesburg High Court gave the green light for the lawsuit to go ahead following the deadly outbreak earlier this year which claimed the lives of 189 people.
A Tiger Brands factory in Polokwane was identified as the source of the outbreak.
Tiger Brands’ Mary-Jane Morifi said: “We have committed to acting with honesty and integrity throughout this process and are therefore working closely with the attorneys for the claimants to expedite this matter.”
Morifi says this is not an admission of liability
“We acknowledge that the listeriosis outbreak has affected all South Africans. Our thoughts remain with all those who have been victims of the disease and with those who have lost loved ones. We remain committed to following the legal process on this matter so that we can bring closure to all parties as soon as possible.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
