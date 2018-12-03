Suspended CT commissioner Melissa Whitehead still receiving full pay

Whitehead was suspended 11 months ago after being implicated in tender irregularities involving the acquisition of MyCiTi buses.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has confirmed suspended Transport Commissioner Melissa Whitehead is still receiving her full salary.

Whitehead was suspended 11 months ago after being implicated in tender irregularities involving the acquisition of MyCiTi buses.

The then city mayor Patricia de Lille was accused of covering up corruption involving Whitehead.

The city says Whitehead will receive her full salary until disciplinary proceedings have been finalised.

City spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo says: “The city cannot commit to timelines as the process is independent, Whitehead remain a city employee and will receive remuneration pending the outcome of the proceedings.”