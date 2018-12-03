Stadium Management SA: Criminality around FNB stadium due to lack of security

Some of the tens of thousands of music fans who attended the Global Citizen event have reported muggings and attacks at a nearby petrol station.

JOHANNESBURG - Stadium Management South Africa says the criminality around the FNB Stadium on Sunday night was due to a lack of security resources in and around the precinct.

Revellers say that security was tight with a heavy police presence at the beginning of the event but began to wear thin as the evening progressed.

Security refused to escourt young women through the mugging spot @Sasol during and after #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA. The thugs were stationed there for hours with no police presence. pic.twitter.com/UYK668DBto — Qiniso Ntuli (@speakwealth) December 3, 2018

@JoburgMPD where were you last night AFTER the #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA when people were being mugged & harassed by thugs?? You were everywhere BEFORE the show to ensure no one without access got in - but AFTER?? #Sasol — Leanne Manas (@LeanneManas) December 3, 2018

Post #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA was really hectic. We didn't even stay for 5 minutes at Sasol and we were already running. Possessions were stolen. People were stabbed. I think I saw them try to hijack a motorcycle too💀. I've never held my little sister that tight. — Mwelakhe Zbedu (@Zweli_Mbedu) December 3, 2018

#GlobalCitizenFestivalSA#GlobalCitizen



To everyone who was at Sasol and had to go through that awful experience after the concert, uxolo!



Once again, this is a reminder of reality for many & unfortunately law enforcement was toothless. — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) December 3, 2018

Stadium management's Jacques Grobbelaar says their mandate was primarily to provide the venue.

“What we saw happen last night in the precinct is a direct result of the lack of resources in the parking areas, on roads and in near and adjacent to the stadium, and the road functions which in terms of the planning, were meant to be executed by the JMPD (Johannesburg Metro Police Department) and the South African Police Service.”

