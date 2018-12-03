Popular Topics
Stadium Management SA: Criminality around FNB stadium due to lack of security

Some of the tens of thousands of music fans who attended the Global Citizen event have reported muggings and attacks at a nearby petrol station.

Thousands came out in numbers to the Global Citizen event at FNB Stadium on 2 December 2018. After the event, many took to social media to complain about the lack of security in the precinct. Picture: @GlblCtzn/Twitter
Thousands came out in numbers to the Global Citizen event at FNB Stadium on 2 December 2018. After the event, many took to social media to complain about the lack of security in the precinct. Picture: @GlblCtzn/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Stadium Management South Africa says the criminality around the FNB Stadium on Sunday night was due to a lack of security resources in and around the precinct.

Some of the tens of thousands of music fans who attended the Global Citizen event have reported muggings and attacks at a nearby petrol station.

Revellers say that security was tight with a heavy police presence at the beginning of the event but began to wear thin as the evening progressed.

Stadium management's Jacques Grobbelaar says their mandate was primarily to provide the venue.

“What we saw happen last night in the precinct is a direct result of the lack of resources in the parking areas, on roads and in near and adjacent to the stadium, and the road functions which in terms of the planning, were meant to be executed by the JMPD (Johannesburg Metro Police Department) and the South African Police Service.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

