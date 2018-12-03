Popular Topics
Seventh initiate dies in the Eastern Cape

The 19-year-old passed away in the Amathole District on Saturday morning.

FILE: Young boys attending a traditional initiation school. Picture: AFP
FILE: Young boys attending a traditional initiation school. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A seventh initiate has died in the Eastern Cape since the start of the 2018 summer initiation season last month.

The 19-year-old passed away in the Amathole District on Saturday morning.

The deaths have come despite a safety campaign by the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta).

During last year's initiation season, 16 young men died.

Cogta's Deputy Minister Obed Bapela said: “We know that when schools close this week, the majority of them will go to initiation schools. We just want to call on young people and parents also to really know which schools are duly recognised and which ones to send their children to.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

