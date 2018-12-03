Sars considers probing Carnilinx 'illegal' deal under Moyane's watch

It has been widely reported and claimed by author and journalist Jacques Pauw that the former Sars boss made Carnilinx's R600 million tax debt go away.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has suggested that it may investigate an allegedly unlawful deal between the organisation under former commissioner Tom Moyane’s leadership and tobacco manufacturer Carnilinx.

Eyewitness News revealed on Monday that Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema’s wife Mantwa rents a Hyde Park property owned by Mazzotti, suggesting that the businessman may be more of an EFF benefactor than initially thought.

EWN asked Sars to comment on allegations that Moyane facilitated a deal between the organisation and Carnilinx, and its directors, including Mazzotti.

Among the claims is that more than 200 tons of tobacco destined for Carnilinx was seized, but later released using fraudulent paperwork. Sars declined to address the specific questions, citing taxpayer confidentiality.

However, it did say that where information related to taxpayers or Sars employees is provided to the revenue service, taxpayers should be assured that it is properly considered and followed up.

Mazzotti rejected allegations that Moyane quashed the R600 million tax debt, describing the allegation as completely unsubstantiated and that his company is fully tax compliant.

He adds that the reported 200 tons of seized tobacco belonged to another company and was not the property of Carnilinx.

