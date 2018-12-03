Sars considers probing Carnilinx 'illegal' deal under Moyane's watch

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
Go

Sars considers probing Carnilinx 'illegal' deal under Moyane's watch

It has been widely reported and claimed by author and journalist Jacques Pauw that the former Sars boss made Carnilinx's R600 million tax debt go away.

FILE: Tom Moyane at a press briefing in Johannesburg. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
FILE: Tom Moyane at a press briefing in Johannesburg. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
34 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has suggested that it may investigate an allegedly unlawful deal between the organisation under former commissioner Tom Moyane’s leadership and tobacco manufacturer Carnilinx.

It has been widely reported and claimed by author and journalist Jacques Pauw that Moyane made the cigarette company’s R600 million tax debt go away, an allegation company director Adriano Mazzotti vehemently denies.

Eyewitness News revealed on Monday that Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema’s wife Mantwa rents a Hyde Park property owned by Mazzotti, suggesting that the businessman may be more of an EFF benefactor than initially thought.

EWN asked Sars to comment on allegations that Moyane facilitated a deal between the organisation and Carnilinx, and its directors, including Mazzotti.

Among the claims is that more than 200 tons of tobacco destined for Carnilinx was seized, but later released using fraudulent paperwork. Sars declined to address the specific questions, citing taxpayer confidentiality.

However, it did say that where information related to taxpayers or Sars employees is provided to the revenue service, taxpayers should be assured that it is properly considered and followed up.

Mazzotti rejected allegations that Moyane quashed the R600 million tax debt, describing the allegation as completely unsubstantiated and that his company is fully tax compliant.

He adds that the reported 200 tons of seized tobacco belonged to another company and was not the property of Carnilinx.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA