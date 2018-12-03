Safa rejects MiWay R100,000 pledge for Banyana

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
Go

Safa rejects MiWay R100,000 pledge for Banyana

The South African Football Association has rejected a R100,000 pledge made by the insurance company towards Banyana Banyana’s successful African Women’s Cup in Ghana where they finished as runners-up to champions Nigeria.

FILE: Banyana Banyana beat Mali 2-0 in the semi-finals of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations. Picture: CAF online
FILE: Banyana Banyana beat Mali 2-0 in the semi-finals of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations. Picture: CAF online
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Football Association has rejected a R100,000 pledge made by insurance company MiWay towards Banyana Banyana’s successful African Women’s Cup in Ghana where they finished as runners-up to champions Nigeria.

Speaking on Radio 702’s Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa, acting Safa CEO Russel Paul said that corporate companies in the country were not serious about supporting women’s football for the long term and they would not be accepting ‘handouts’.

“We won’t be accepting MiWay’s pledge. R50,000 or R100,000 won’t do anything for us in the long term. Corporates just don’t want to put their money where their mouth is and what you find is that it is an opportunistic attitude that when there is success, everyone wants to jump on the bandwagon.”

MiWay had agreed to pledge the money to help with players bonuses but Safa on Sunday gave the team R2 million in incentive pay.

Paul says MiWay’s investment isn’t sustainable and corporates need to up their game in support of women’s sport.

“This kind of investment isn’t good enough and even though we appreciate the gesture, we can’t accept handouts like that. I don’t think it is fair on the ladies who worked hard, and corporate South Africa needs to do better.”

Banyana Banyana created history in the continental tournament by finishing second and securing a maiden appearance at the Fifa Women’s World Cup in France next year.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA