Safa rejects MiWay R100,000 pledge for Banyana
The South African Football Association has rejected a R100,000 pledge made by the insurance company towards Banyana Banyana’s successful African Women’s Cup in Ghana where they finished as runners-up to champions Nigeria.
Speaking on Radio 702’s Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa, acting Safa CEO Russel Paul said that corporate companies in the country were not serious about supporting women’s football for the long term and they would not be accepting ‘handouts’.
“We won’t be accepting MiWay’s pledge. R50,000 or R100,000 won’t do anything for us in the long term. Corporates just don’t want to put their money where their mouth is and what you find is that it is an opportunistic attitude that when there is success, everyone wants to jump on the bandwagon.”
MiWay had agreed to pledge the money to help with players bonuses but Safa on Sunday gave the team R2 million in incentive pay.
Paul says MiWay’s investment isn’t sustainable and corporates need to up their game in support of women’s sport.
“This kind of investment isn’t good enough and even though we appreciate the gesture, we can’t accept handouts like that. I don’t think it is fair on the ladies who worked hard, and corporate South Africa needs to do better.”
Banyana Banyana created history in the continental tournament by finishing second and securing a maiden appearance at the Fifa Women’s World Cup in France next year.
