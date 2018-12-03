SABC board, Communications minister set for fight over retrenchments
The 'City Press' reported this weekend that Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has taken the board to task regarding its retrenchment plans.
CAPE TOWN – Animosity seems to be brewing between the new Communications, Telecommunications and Postal Services Minister and the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board.
The City Press reported this weekend that Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has taken the board to task regarding its retrenchment plans.
The minister has reportedly written a scathing letter to the board, threatening to involve the president and Parliament in the matter.
According to the report, the SABC board received a letter from the minister on Saturday, following a meeting she had with them last Thursday.
Apparently, it was at this meeting where she demanded an end to the public broadcaster's planned retrenchments.
The broadcaster intends on retrenching 981 permanent staff and 1200 freelancers.
According to City Press, Ndabeni-Abrahams makes mention in the letter of a R3 billion government guarantee that the SABC applied for and a R1.2 billion loan facility from the Treasury.
She adds that it's clear the board still plans to go ahead with retrenchments, irrespective of a possible successful bailout by the government and that her department, therefore, is left with no option but to stop engagements with the board.
The ministry told Eyewitness News on Sunday that it cannot comment on what had been discussed at this point and will only provide information once engagements with all involved parties have been concluded.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Malema's family living in house on estate owned by Adriano Mazzotti
-
CEO of Gupta-owned mining firm killed in Midrand - report
-
Beyonce, Jay-Z dazzle South Africa at Mandela tribute
-
Gauteng traffic congestion to worsen, says Sanral
-
Eskom warns citizens to prepare for load shedding this week
-
Petrol price to decrease by R1.84c per litre
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.