SA motorists urged to save cash when fuel price drops

The Energy Department has announced that from Wednesday a litre of petrol will cost you R1.84 less, while diesel is going down about R1.45.

JOHANNESBURG - While South Africans celebrate the upcoming drop in fuel prices, consumers are being urged to save wherever they can with no guarantee around prices for next year.

The AA's Layton Beard: "If you are realising any savings in December because of this decrease, try and save that money rather than spending it on other things as we don;t know where the fuel price is going in 2019, so if you do realise any savings now, keep it in reserve for 2019 in case you need it then if the price goes up again."