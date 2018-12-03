SA govt pledges to eradicate poverty as part of Global Citizen initiatives
Pledges and commitments by several organisation were made during the massive global citizen festival held at the FNB Stadium on Sunday evening.
JOHANNESBURG – As part the Global Citizen Festival, the South African government has joined others around the world in numerous pledges such as the eradication of poverty, putting girls and women in school and dealing with a vast number of other social ills.
The Motsepe Foundation has announced that it has pledged R3 billion as well.
Pledges and commitments by several organisations were made during the massive global citizen festival held at the FNB Stadium on Sunday evening.
Last night’s star-studded event at FNB Stadium featured iconic American couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z, singer Ed Sheeran and South African star Cassper among many others.
#GlobalCitizenFestivalSA the crowd has so far enjoyed @Pharrell alongside @Usher and @edsheeran also gave an electrifying performance. #BeTheGeneration #GlobalCitizen #Mandela100 1/2 pic.twitter.com/FBhhlbjviK— EWN Lifestyle (@EWN_Lifestyle) December 2, 2018
Thanks for helping us #DemandFreedom and #DefeatPoverty, @pharrell. pic.twitter.com/5gAbwwcwhm— Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) December 2, 2018
.@ShoMadjozi is putting on quite the show in Jozi and Global Citizens are getting down! #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA pic.twitter.com/5ltt0BVaFZ— Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) December 2, 2018
It was an incredible evening filled with music and inspiration as Beyoncé and Jay-Z performed a full two-hour set at the FNB stadium in Soweto.
South Africans were treated to speeches by Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Gayle King and Danai Gurir.
Standing in front of the thousands of people who made their way to the stadium, Winfrey shared some of her fondest memories of former president Nelson Mandela.
The live stream of the event was cut 25 minutes into Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s performance, frustrating many viewers at home.
It’s understood a deal between festival organisers and broadcasters was that only part of their performance would be broadcast.
Many took to social media to express their annoyance.
Popular in Local
-
Malema's family living in house on estate owned by Adriano Mazzotti
-
Eskom to implement stage 2 load shedding for Monday
-
CEO of Gupta-owned mining firm killed in Midrand - report
-
Law enforcement taken to task following muggings after Global Citizen concert
-
Beyonce, Jay-Z dazzle South Africa at Mandela tribute
-
Eskom warns citizens to prepare for load shedding this week
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.