SA govt pledges to eradicate poverty as part of Global Citizen initiatives

Pledges and commitments by several organisation were made during the massive global citizen festival held at the FNB Stadium on Sunday evening.

JOHANNESBURG – As part the Global Citizen Festival, the South African government has joined others around the world in numerous pledges such as the eradication of poverty, putting girls and women in school and dealing with a vast number of other social ills.

The Motsepe Foundation has announced that it has pledged R3 billion as well.

Last night’s star-studded event at FNB Stadium featured iconic American couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z, singer Ed Sheeran and South African star Cassper among many others.

.@ShoMadjozi is putting on quite the show in Jozi and Global Citizens are getting down! #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA pic.twitter.com/5ltt0BVaFZ — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) December 2, 2018

It was an incredible evening filled with music and inspiration as Beyoncé and Jay-Z performed a full two-hour set at the FNB stadium in Soweto.

South Africans were treated to speeches by Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Gayle King and Danai Gurir.

Standing in front of the thousands of people who made their way to the stadium, Winfrey shared some of her fondest memories of former president Nelson Mandela.

The live stream of the event was cut 25 minutes into Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s performance, frustrating many viewers at home.

It’s understood a deal between festival organisers and broadcasters was that only part of their performance would be broadcast.

Many took to social media to express their annoyance.