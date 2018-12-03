Rand firms as US-China trade truce revives risk appetite
At 0605 GMT, the rand traded at R13.7600 per dollar, 0.65% firmer than its New York close on Friday of R13.8500.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand firmed against the dollar in early trade on Monday as investor demand for riskier assets rose after China and the United States agreed to a ceasefire in their trade war that has shaken global markets.
The currency hit a session high of R13.6950, after opening at R13.7625 a dollar.
China and the United States agreed to halt additional tariffs in a deal that keeps their trade war from escalating as the two sides try again to bridge their differences with fresh talks aimed at reaching an agreement within 90 days.
“Investors, who had been spooked by the trade wars, are certainly relieved,” Bianca Botes, treasury manager at Peregrine Treasury Solutions, said in a note.
South Africa-focused investors are waiting for the release of third-quarter GDP numbers on Tuesday and current account figures for the three months to September on Thursday.
In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2026 was down 4 basis points at 8.9%.
