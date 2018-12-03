Qatar to quit Opec in 2019: energy minister
The organisation is dominated by oil-rich Saudi Arabia, which since June 2017 has led a bloc of countries in imposing a blockade on Qatar.
DOHA – Qatar is to leave the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) next month in order for the Gulf state to focus on gas production, Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi announced on Monday.
"Qatar has decided to withdraw its membership from Opec effective January 2019," Kaabi said at a Doha press conference.
He added that Qatar would still continue to produce oil but would concentrate on gas production, where it is the biggest exporter of liquified natural gas in the world.
"We don't have great potential [in oil], we are very realistic. Our potential is gas."
Kaabi said that Opec, which Qatar joined in 1961, was told of the decision on Monday ahead of the announcement.
The organisation is dominated by oil-rich Saudi Arabia, which since June 2017 has led a bloc of countries in imposing a blockade on Qatar.
Popular in World
-
Beyonce, Jay-Z dazzle South Africa at Mandela tribute
-
Pablo Escobar's dark legacy refuses to die 25 years after his death
-
US tourist injured in hippo attack at Victoria Falls
-
Trump plane collects Bush casket for days-long homage
-
Syria coalition targets IS leader linked to execution of American
-
As load shedding hits, Ramaphosa discusses energy investment with Saudi prince
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.