Pupils at EC school forced to borrow broken toilet seat from staff - report
According to Groundup, 18 of the 20 pit toilets at Mndundu Junior Secondary are broken - 10 of which are just holes in the ground.
JOHANNESBURG – It’s being reported that children at a junior secondary school in the Eastern Cape have to borrow a broken toilet seat from staff to put over the holes of what remains of their toilets.
According to Groundup, 18 of the 20 pit toilets at Mndundu Junior Secondary are broken - 10 of which are just holes in the ground.
They are meant to service 202 pupils.
South Africa has been battling a sanitation crisis at schools for many years now with schools in rural areas having to make do with dangerous and sometimes deadly pit latrines.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Malema's family living in house on estate owned by Adriano Mazzotti
-
CEO of Gupta-owned mining firm killed in Midrand - report
-
Beyonce, Jay-Z dazzle South Africa at Mandela tribute
-
Gauteng traffic congestion to worsen, says Sanral
-
Eskom warns citizens to prepare for load shedding this week
-
Petrol price to decrease by R1.84c per litre
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.