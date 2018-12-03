Pupils at EC school forced to borrow broken toilet seat from staff - report

According to Groundup, 18 of the 20 pit toilets at Mndundu Junior Secondary are broken - 10 of which are just holes in the ground.

JOHANNESBURG – It’s being reported that children at a junior secondary school in the Eastern Cape have to borrow a broken toilet seat from staff to put over the holes of what remains of their toilets.

According to Groundup, 18 of the 20 pit toilets at Mndundu Junior Secondary are broken - 10 of which are just holes in the ground.

They are meant to service 202 pupils.

South Africa has been battling a sanitation crisis at schools for many years now with schools in rural areas having to make do with dangerous and sometimes deadly pit latrines.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)