President Ramaphosa to announce new NDPP head on Tues
A panel led by Minister Jeff Radebe interviewed 11 candidates and recommended five of them to be considered for the position.
PRETORIA - The Presidency has announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce the new National Director of Public Prosecutions at a briefing in Pretoria on Tuesday.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has been without a permanent head since the Constitutional Court set aside the appointment of Shaun Abrahams in August.
Ramaphosa has had the names of the five recommended candidates for the last two weeks.
On Tuesday, he will announce who will head of the NPA which has never seen a national director fulfil their full term in office.
The president will be mindful of the organisation's turbulent past, the infighting and factionalism and the need to bring about stability.
He has a choice between NPA insiders Andrea Johnson and Rodney De Kock or former employees Shamiela Batohi, Siyabulela Mapoma and Simphiwe Mlotshwa.
All the candidates demonstrated strong independence, a deep understanding of the organisation, and the need to steer it in a new direction.
