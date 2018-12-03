Police: Only one complaint laid after Global Citizen Fest attacks
Some people have gone as far as saying officers turned a blind eye to attacks and other acts of criminality
JOHANNESBURG - Despite widespread outrage and numerous accounts of attacks in and around the FNB Stadium where the Global Citizen Festival was held, police say they have received only one official complaint and have made a single arrest.
Thousands of music fans attended the event which was streamed to audiences around the world.
But what had been an otherwise orderly festival turned into a nightmare for many people who have detailed incidents of crimes including muggings, stabbings and other attacks which spiked after the concert.
Police have been accused of failing to maintain a presence throughout the massive event.
Some people have gone as far as saying officers turned a blind eye to attacks and other acts of criminality
But the police's Vishnu Naidoo insists this is not true and that strategic deployments were made around the stadium.
“We had divided the security of the event into the outer and inner perimeters, we had employed what is called concentric rings of security and we had deployed all the way up to the highways and so forth.”
Meanwhile, Stadium Management's Jacques Grobbelaar says while they were the hosts, they were not involved with logistics around security.
“Each party has their own specific function, for instance, the police are responsible for public order. They provided a plan and executed it, and they’ve got the mandate to execute that specific plan.”
The back and forth around who was ultimately responsible for security has provided little comfort for frustrated revellers as they wait for concrete answers.
LISTEN: After the party: Global Citizen Festival goers mugged after concert
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Timeline
-
[LISTEN] After the party: Global Citizen festival goers mugged after concert
-
#GlobalCitizenFestival citizens voice anger, frustration over safety issues
-
Stadium Management SA: Criminality around FNB stadium due to lack of security
-
SA govt pledges to eradicate poverty as part of Global Citizen initiatives
Popular in Local
-
Eskom to implement stage 2 load shedding for Monday
-
Malema's family living in house on estate owned by Adriano Mazzotti
-
Hout Bay woman (31) falls from cliff on her birthday
-
Law enforcement taken to task following muggings after Global Citizen concert
-
Beyonce, Jay-Z dazzle South Africa at Mandela tribute
-
Stadium Management SA: Criminality around FNB stadium due to lack of security
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.