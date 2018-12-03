Police: Only one complaint laid after Global Citizen Fest attacks

Some people have gone as far as saying officers turned a blind eye to attacks and other acts of criminality

JOHANNESBURG - Despite widespread outrage and numerous accounts of attacks in and around the FNB Stadium where the Global Citizen Festival was held, police say they have received only one official complaint and have made a single arrest.

Thousands of music fans attended the event which was streamed to audiences around the world.

But what had been an otherwise orderly festival turned into a nightmare for many people who have detailed incidents of crimes including muggings, stabbings and other attacks which spiked after the concert.

Police have been accused of failing to maintain a presence throughout the massive event.

Some people have gone as far as saying officers turned a blind eye to attacks and other acts of criminality

But the police's Vishnu Naidoo insists this is not true and that strategic deployments were made around the stadium.

“We had divided the security of the event into the outer and inner perimeters, we had employed what is called concentric rings of security and we had deployed all the way up to the highways and so forth.”

Meanwhile, Stadium Management's Jacques Grobbelaar says while they were the hosts, they were not involved with logistics around security.

“Each party has their own specific function, for instance, the police are responsible for public order. They provided a plan and executed it, and they’ve got the mandate to execute that specific plan.”

The back and forth around who was ultimately responsible for security has provided little comfort for frustrated revellers as they wait for concrete answers.

