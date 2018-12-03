PE coffin protester to meet with Police Minister over gang violence
Christian Martin and three other members of the Khoisan community camped outside the Premier's office in Bhisho about a week ago, sleeping in coffins.
CAPE TOWN - A Khoisan activist and African National Congress (ANC) official who has been sleeping in a coffin protesting against gang violence says that he is set to meet Police Minister Bheki Cele in Port Elizabeth on Monday.
Christian Martin and three other members of the Khoisan community camped outside the Premier's office in Bhisho about a week ago.
Martin says they received confirmation late last week that Cele will visit the northern areas of Port Elizabeth on Monday.
They then packed up and ended the protest on Thursday.
The activist says the coffin represents the youth being killed as a result of gang activity.
He adds that between April and October this year; 75 youth were killed.
“We have received a letter from the ANC and also an SMS from the Premier’s office to confirm that the office of the minister might be coming to Port Elizabeth. The response that we got was satisfactory for us because it says the minister is coming to the area.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Expect more load shedding in next 12 months, says Eskom
-
Stadium Management SA: Criminality around FNB stadium due to lack of security
-
Eskom to implement stage 2 load shedding for Monday
-
Law enforcement taken to task following muggings after Global Citizen concert
-
Hout Bay woman (31) falls from cliff on her birthday
-
Malema's family living in house on estate owned by Adriano Mazzotti
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.