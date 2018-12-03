PE coffin protester to meet with Police Minister over gang violence

Christian Martin and three other members of the Khoisan community camped outside the Premier's office in Bhisho about a week ago, sleeping in coffins.

CAPE TOWN - A Khoisan activist and African National Congress (ANC) official who has been sleeping in a coffin protesting against gang violence says that he is set to meet Police Minister Bheki Cele in Port Elizabeth on Monday.

Martin says they received confirmation late last week that Cele will visit the northern areas of Port Elizabeth on Monday.

They then packed up and ended the protest on Thursday.

The activist says the coffin represents the youth being killed as a result of gang activity.

He adds that between April and October this year; 75 youth were killed.

“We have received a letter from the ANC and also an SMS from the Premier’s office to confirm that the office of the minister might be coming to Port Elizabeth. The response that we got was satisfactory for us because it says the minister is coming to the area.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)