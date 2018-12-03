Nigerian president denies rumours surrounding his ill health
Buhari, who is seeking re-election next year, spent a large part of 2017 in London for treatment for a serious illness, which has never been revealed to the public.
LONDON – Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday quashed a rumour stemming from his ill health that he had died and been replaced by a lookalike impostor from Sudan, his spokesman said.
"It's real me, I assure you. I will soon celebrate my 76th birthday and I will still go strong," Buhari said as he met with the Nigerian diaspora in Poland, where he is attending the UN COP24 climate summit in Katowice.
He was answering a question from the audience about repeated claims -- spread via tweets, Facebook posts and YouTube videos -- that the leader of Africa's most populous nation was an imposter called "Jubril".
"A lot of people hoped that I died during my ill health. Some even reached out to the Vice President to consider them to be his deputy because they assumed I was dead," Buhari said, according to a statement signed by his spokesman Garba Shehu.
He referred to those who started the rumour as "ignorant" and "irreligious".
Buhari, who is seeking re-election next year, spent a large part of 2017 in London for treatment for a serious illness, which has never been revealed to the public.
A lack of specific information about the illness, along with Buhari's gaunt features and a reduction in public appearances have fed speculation about his well-being.
Claims about the president's identity emerged a month after Buhari returned from another lengthy medical trip to London.
Those pushing the rumour were known critics of the president and his government.
Popular in World
-
Beyonce, Jay-Z dazzle South Africa at Mandela tribute
-
Trump plane collects Bush casket for days-long homage
-
Syria coalition targets IS leader linked to execution of American
-
Pablo Escobar's dark legacy refuses to die 25 years after his death
-
Iran arrests population expert accused of spy links
-
Saudi crown prince arrives in Algeria
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.