Nicole Kidman shocked by scale of the Hollywood sex scandal
The actress also admitted to being shocked by the allegations made against movie producer Harvey Weinstein.
LONDON - Academy Award-winning actress Nicole Kidman has confessed she was shocked by the scale of the Hollywood sex scandal.
The 51-year-old actress - who is one of the best-paid stars in the movie business - has admitted to being ignorant about the issue and being "embarrassed" by her own child-like outlook earlier in her career.
Asked whether the stories of sexual abuse and harassment came as a surprise to her, Kidman - who was previously married to American star Tom Cruise - shared: "Oh it was surprising, definitely, that it was happening right there. And perhaps more so for me, I think, in that I grew up protected from it.
"I had to navigate certain things. But I was married at 22. Really young.
"And before that, I was a kid on set - from 14 on I had a parent or a chaperone with me, watching like a hawk. And in some ways, I was still a child when I came out of my marriage - the marriage I am going to shut up about!
"I didn't have the full grown-up approach to life when I came out of it. I was still very childlike. Which I was embarrassed by."
Kidman also admitted to being shocked by the allegations made against movie producer Harvey Weinstein.
The actress - who worked with Weinstein's studios half a dozen times during her career - told the Observer newspaper: "I always knew Harvey had a lot of anger. But I would never have thought he was capable of the rest.
"My parts with Harvey were quite limited. I would work and I would go home because again I have been in a marriage and with young children pretty much my whole adult life.
"I am unusual in that I have never really been a party girl. I have certainly got friends who have experienced this, not just in this industry but in all industries. But still, it was a massive eye-opener."
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Beyonce, Jay-Z dazzle South Africa at Mandela tribute
-
Law enforcement taken to task following muggings after Global Citizen concert
-
Police: Only one complaint laid after Global Citizen Fest attacks
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 1 December 2018
-
5 Muslim prayer facilities launched at Kruger National Park
-
Mayweather, DJ Khaled settle SEC cryptocurrency charges
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.